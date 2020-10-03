SCHUYLER COUNTY
Tyrone
Oct. 5, 1-6 p.m. at Tyrone Fire Department, 3600 Route 226.
Watkins Glen
Oct. 6, 1-6 p.m. at Harbor Hotel, 16 N. Franklin St.
SENECA COUNTY
Ovid
Oct. 15, 2-6:30 p.m. at Ovid Fire Department, 2136 Brown St.
Romulus
Oct. 13, 2:30-6:30 p.m. at Seneca Community Church, 5738 Route 96
Seneca Falls
Oct. 5, 2-6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 1323, 47 Fall St.
Waterloo
Oct. 8, 1:30-6 p.m. at North Seneca Ambulance, 1645 North Road.
YATES COUNTY
Dundee
Oct. 6, 12:30-6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 660, 10 Spring St.
Penn Yan
Oct. 6, 12:30-6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St.
Visit www.redcrossblood.org to see if you’re eligible to give blood.