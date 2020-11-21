Here are American Red Cross blood donation opportunities in the area for the rest of November:
ONTARIO COUNTY
Phelps
Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Phelps Fire Department, 77 Ontario St.
Nov. 25, 2-6:30 p.m. at Seeley B. Parish American Legion Post 457, 1346 Route 96.
WAYNE COUNTY
Arcadia
Nov. 25, Noon to 5 p.m. at Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department, 6416 Silver Hill Road.
Newark
Nov. 23, 2-6:30 p.m. at August Mauer American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St.
Sodus
Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Peake Chrysler, 6551 Pratt Road.
YATES COUNTY
Rushville
Nov. 24, 2-6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 26 N. Main St.
To see if you are eligible to give blood, visit redcrossblood.org.