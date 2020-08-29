Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is in September, and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts. Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering the production of red blood cells and platelets. Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow as well. Blood and platelet transfusions can enable patients to receive critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer.
Blood donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout this pandemic. As a thank you, those who come to give Sept. 4-8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks, while supplies last.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood drives are also essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients this winter. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive this fall and winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Blood donation opportunities in the Times’ four-county readership area:
ONTARIO COUNTY
Canandaigua
• Sept. 3, 1-6 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 330 Eastern Blvd. (Routes 5&20).
• Sept. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire Road.
• Sept. 8, Noon to 5 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 330 Eastern Blvd. (Routes 5&20).
Clifton Springs
• Sept. 9, 2-6:30 p.m. at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, 2 Coulter Road.
• Sept. 11, 1-5:30 p.m. at Clifton Springs United Methodist Church, 1 E. Main St.
Farmington
• Sept. 2, 2-7 p.m. at Farmington Fire Hall, 1225 Hook Road.
Geneva
• Sept. 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Parish Center, 130 Exchange St.
• Sept. 10, 1-6 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Parish Center, 130 Exchange St.
Naples
• Sept. 14, 1-6 p.m. at Naples Fire Hall, 2 Race St.
Phelps
• Sept. 4, 2-7 p.m. at United Church of Phelps, 58 Main St.
Shortsville
• Sept. 9, 1-5:30 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Parish Center, 97 W. Main St.
WAYNE COUNTY
Macedon
• Sept. 4, Noon to 5 p.m. at India Community Center, 2171 Monroe-Wayne County Line Road.
Marion
• Sept. 15, 2-7 p.m. at American Legion 1430, 4141 Witherden Road.
Newark
• Sept. 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St.
• Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department, 6146 Silver Hill Road.
Williamson
• Sept. 4, 1-6 p.m. at Williamson United Methodist Church, 4146 E. Main St.
YATES COUNTY
Penn Yan
• Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yates County Office Building, 417 Liberty St.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
In most states, individuals who are at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.