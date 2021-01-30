Listed are American Red Cross blood donation opportunities in the area for the month of February:
CAYUGA COUNTY
Auburn
Feb. 11, 7:30 a.m.- 2 p.m., Nucor Steel, York St.
Feb. 13, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Vineyard Church, 99 Wall St.
ONTARIO COUNTY
Canandaigua
Feb. 1, 1-5:30 p.m., Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire Road.
Feb. 2, 2-6:30 p.m., LifeSpring Community Church, 5026 North Road.
East Bloomfield
Feb. 15, 2-7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 10 South Ave.
Geneva
Feb. 9, 1-7 p.m., Belhurst Castle, 4069 Route 14.
Feb. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America lodge, 31 Prospect Ave.
Oaks Corners
Feb. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oaks Corners Fire Hall, 607 Cross Rd.
Victor
Feb. 3, 1:30-7 p.m., Willowbrook Christian Church, 619 High St.
SENECA COUNTY
Seneca Falls
Feb. 10, 12:30-6 p.m., Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366, 48 State St.
Waterloo
Feb. 5, 1-6 p.m., Waterloo Baptist Church, 2701 Route 96.
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde
Feb. 15, 1-5:30 p.m., Clyde Fire Department, 15 Ford St.
Macedon
Feb. 15, 1-6 p.m., Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St.
Ontario
Feb. 2, 12-5 p.m., Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road.
Wolcott
Feb. 1, 2-6:30 p.m., Wolcott Public Library, 5890 New Hartford St.
YATES COUNTY
Dundee
Feb. 2, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Bradley-Jessop American Legion Post 660, 10 Spring St.
Penn Yan
Feb. 2, 12:30-6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St.