Listed are American Red Cross blood donation opportunities in the area for the month of February:

CAYUGA COUNTY

Auburn

Feb. 11, 7:30 a.m.- 2 p.m., Nucor Steel, York St.

Feb. 13, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Vineyard Church, 99 Wall St.

ONTARIO COUNTY

Canandaigua

Feb. 1, 1-5:30 p.m., Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire Road.

Feb. 2, 2-6:30 p.m., LifeSpring Community Church, 5026 North Road.

East Bloomfield

Feb. 15, 2-7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 10 South Ave.

Geneva

Feb. 9, 1-7 p.m., Belhurst Castle, 4069 Route 14.

Feb. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America lodge, 31 Prospect Ave.

Oaks Corners

Feb. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oaks Corners Fire Hall, 607 Cross Rd.

Victor

Feb. 3, 1:30-7 p.m., Willowbrook Christian Church, 619 High St.

SENECA COUNTY

Seneca Falls

Feb. 10, 12:30-6 p.m., Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366, 48 State St.

Waterloo

Feb. 5, 1-6 p.m., Waterloo Baptist Church, 2701 Route 96.

WAYNE COUNTY

Clyde

Feb. 15, 1-5:30 p.m., Clyde Fire Department, 15 Ford St.

Macedon

Feb. 15, 1-6 p.m., Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St.

Ontario

Feb. 2, 12-5 p.m., Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road.

Wolcott

Feb. 1, 2-6:30 p.m., Wolcott Public Library, 5890 New Hartford St.

YATES COUNTY

Dundee

Feb. 2, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Bradley-Jessop American Legion Post 660, 10 Spring St.

Penn Yan

Feb. 2, 12:30-6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...