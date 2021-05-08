CANANDAIGUA — Jordan Health is offering COVID vaccination clinics, with the center’s goal to administer the Moderna vaccine every Wednesday.
“Jordan Health is grateful to make the additional doses of the vaccine available to our most vulnerable patients who were desperately seeking the vaccine,” Jordan Health President and CEO Dr. Janice Harbin said. “The only way we will see success during this pandemic is if we continue to come together to support the needs of our community.”
The vaccination clinic will be by appointment only due to supply.
“Our staff continues to work tirelessly to ensure everyone who wants the vaccine can receive it despite any insurance, socioeconomic, or internet barriers,” said Dr. Laurie Donohue, Jordan Health’s chief medical officer.
Once patients received the first dose of the vaccine, an appointment for the final dose will be made.
Anyone looking to receive the vaccine at Jordan Health can call (585) 396-0222.