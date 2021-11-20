CANANDAIGUA — Physician Assistant Morgan Bessey has joined the OB-GYN practice at UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Canandaigua Medical Group.
A Fairport resident, Bessey previously worked as a physician assistant at F.F. Thompson Hospital, in the Emergency Department, and as a Covid-19 urgent care provider at an urgent care center in Fairport.
With the Canandaigua Medical Group’s OB-GYN practice, she is based at the Farmington location.
For more information about the practice, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/OBGYN.