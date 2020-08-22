CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua Orthopaedics Associates is joining Rochester Regional Health on Oct. 1.
“Partnering with Rochester Regional Health gives us the best opportunity to remain the community-oriented practice we have been for more than 40 years,” said Dr. Robert Meyer, the practice’s managing partner. “This will allow us to continue to be a part of the community, remain local and accessible, and continue to provide the highest level of care to our patients.”
Patients will still visit their board-certified surgeons at the 229 Parrish St. offices. They will have surgery in the new operating suite at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
“We are excited about the transformation going on at Clifton Springs Hospital, and we are honored that Rochester Regional has invited us to join them,” Meyer said. “Together we will be providing surgical care in one of the most modern surgical facilities in upstate New York and with more resources to help our patients live healthier and happier lives.”
In addition to the new facilities at Clifton Springs, patients of Canandaigua Orthopaedics Associates will have access to complementary resources offered by RRH, including specialists in physical therapy, occupational therapy, pain management, and primary care.
“We’re excited to have Canandaigua Orthopaedics Associates joining our team. Rochester Regional Health continues to invest in our community, and we are committed to transforming health care in the Finger Lakes region,” said Dr. Dustin Riccio, president of Clifton Springs Hospital and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. “Everyone should have a comprehensive network of care close to home. We are proud to build that network and have Canandaigua Orthopaedics Associates in a significant role.”
Canandaigua Orthopaedic Associates is accepting new patients and can be reached at (585) 394-1960.