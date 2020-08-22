ROCHESTER — Stephanie Chalupa has been appointed senior director of certified home health agency services at UR Medicine Home Care, which covers Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.
Chalupa has broad home health care knowledge from her years of experience as a clinician, clinical manager, and most recently director of certified home health agency services in the Finger Lakes for UR Medicine Home Care.
Chalupa has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Rochester School of Nursing, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec. She is working toward a master’s degree in health care management and leadership at the UR School of Nursing.
In her new role, Chalupa plans to use and enhance her knowledge and skills to help facilitate the provision of quality patient care across the continuum of care.
Born and raised in Montreal, Chalupa is of Ukrainian descent and fluent in English, French, and Ukrainian. She moved to the U.S. in 1994 and has been a Penfield resident for 23 years.
In addition to her career and educational pursuits, Chalupa and her husband Michael have raised three children — Maksim 21, Brianna 17, and John 15.
UR Medicine Home Care encompasses UR Medicine’s not-for-profit, Medicare-certified home health care agencies, licensed home care agencies, and hospice programs. Licensed by the state, it also serves Monroe, Livingston and Wyoming counties, making it — along with the other counties — one of the largest full-service home health systems in the nation.
Services include nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, assistance with daily activities (home health aide services), Meals on Wheels, hospice (in homes and facilities), nurse-family partnership, assistive technology, health home care management, and telehealth.
For more information, call (585) 787-2233 or see homecare.urmc.edu.