PENN YAN — Jeffrey David Christenson, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, has joined Finger Lakes Health’s roster of service providers. He is caring for patients on the second floor of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, as part of the Soldiers and Sailors Health Center.
He joins the team of Drs. Robert Anderson, Eleanor DeWitt and Vy Le, as well as nurse practitioners Patsy Ballard, Wendy Hill, Robert Hoskins III, and Kathleen Kirker.
Christenson is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. He completed his residency in Family Medicine at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse and attended medical school at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Christenson lives in Victor with his wife and children. In his spare time, he enjoys running, biking, and spending time with family.
To schedule an appointment with Christenson, call (315) 536-0086.