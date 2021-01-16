CLIFTON SPRINGS — FLH Medical, P.C. Clifton Springs Internal Medicine, the practice of Drs. Wilfredo Cruz and Reihaneh Derafsh and certified family nurse practitioner Kelly Bowen, has moved to 120 Clifton Springs Professional Office Park from 420 Clifton Springs Professional Office Park.
The practice offers same-day appointments and electronic medical records. Telemedicine appointments are available as an alternative to in-person visits.
To make an appointment with Cruz, Derafsh, or Bowen, call (315) 462-7001.