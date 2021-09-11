CANANDAIGUA — “Clucks for Bucks,” an annual chicken barbecue benefiting palliative care, was canceled in 2020 but marks its return this Thursday in the parking lot of Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire Road.
The event, a drive-thru affair this year, will begin at 3 p.m. and continue until the chicken is sold out.
Prepared by Grove Boys Catering of Naples, the meals will include a marinated half-chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw and a dinner roll. Dinners cost $12 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Palliative Care Program at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, the skilled-nursing facility operated by UR Medicine Thompson Health on Parrish Street in Canandaigua.