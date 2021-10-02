CANANDAIGUA – Dr. Katie A. Smith of Victor has joined the Internal Medicine Department at the Canandaigua Medical Group, located at 335 Parrish St. in Canandaigua.
Smith received a bachelor of science in Biomedical Sciences from the Rochester Institute of Technology before graduating as a doctor of osteopathic medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She did her internal medicine residency with Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, Pa., and is a member of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association.
The Canandaigua Medical Group is part of F.F. Thompson Hospital and UR Medicine Thompson Health, which currently has 12 primary care practices. To see a list of providers who are currently accepting new patients, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/PrimaryCare.