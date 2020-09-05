A survey of residents in Wayne and Seneca county conducted by the Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes found that 84.8% of Wayne County and 83.5% of Seneca County residents supported the idea that entranceways of public buildings should be smoke free.
The survey was part of an annual effort by the Coalition to better understand how residents feel about tobacco use in their communities. These surveys are conducted in two of the four counties the Coalition serves (Wayne, Seneca, Yates, and Ontario) each year, and the results help the organization to create goals that match up directly with the needs of residents of the county. Topics include tobacco-free outdoor spaces, smoke-free housing, tobacco retail and marketing, youth exposure to tobacco products, and perceptions on the harms of tobacco and vape products.
The most recent survey was completed in December, and results became available in March. Residents of Wayne and Seneca counties were contacted by telephone to voluntarily participate.
In addition, over half of responders in both counties supported policies that restrict smoking in outdoor spaces such as parks and playgrounds. Smoke-free policies in the entryways of buildings reduce exposure to secondhand smoke for patrons entering and exiting an establishment and reduce tobacco litter on the property. Policies that prohibit smoking in outdoor public spaces protect youth from secondhand smoke and reduce exposure to tobacco products. The more that you are exposed to tobacco-use, the more likely they are to use these products in the future.
The Coalition also focused a group of questions toward residents that live in multi-unit housing. Compared to single family homes, residents in apartment complexes have less control over their environment, and even non-smoking tenants are exposed to tobacco smoke if they have neighbors who smoke. The survey results showed that compared to the rest of the state, Wayne County had significantly fewer options for 100% smoke-free apartments.
If interested in seeing the full results of either survey, contact Brigid Heenan, Health Promotion Specialist with the American Lung Association, and Brigid.Heenan@Lung.org.