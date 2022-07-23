As part of its mission to understand and bring focus to health equity, Common Ground Health is launching its My Health Story 2022 survey. Residents of Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties are invited to answer questions about their health by completing the online survey.
The goal is to provide an opportunity for residents to share their health stories, especially low-resourced communities and individuals whose stories are often left out of efforts like these. Survey responses will help deepen understanding of the dynamics that drive health equity, and reveal where program and policy changes could make our communities healthier. The survey will be open throughout the summer.
In 2018, nearly 7,000 residents participated in the survey. Key findings included:
- Housing impacts health in many ways. People who are stressed about housing payments are more likely to have health problems.
- Early death rates are as high in some rural communities as they are in poorer urban neighborhoods.
- African Americans struggle with dramatically higher rates of heart disease than other groups.
- Residents with the lowest incomes had three times the feelings of helplessness verses their higher income peers.
“We look forward to hearing the health stories of our community – especially in this critical moment as we emerge from COVID-19,” said Wade Norwood, CEO of Common Ground Health. “Our 2022 survey delves into the key factors that play an outsized role in determining people’s health including housing and transportation, and examines the direct impact on health throughout all stages of life. We believe these findings will be key to understanding what services our community needs in the coming years.”
Participants can complete the survey anonymously at MyHealthStory2022.org, and in Spanish at MiHistoriadeSalud2022.org.