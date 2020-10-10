Dr. Wilfredo Cruz has joined FLH Medical P.C. Geneva Primary Care and Clifton Springs Internal Medicine, and he will be seeing patients at 200 North Street, Suite 102, in Geneva and 410 Clifton Springs Professional Park in Clifton Springs.
Cruz completed his residency in internal medicine at Universidad Central Del Caribe-Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and earned his medical degree from Universidad Iberoamericana-Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He belongs to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and the American College of Physicians.
The San Juan, Puerto Rico native is prolific in Spanish and English, with background experience in private and public settings. He is an avid sports and outdoors fan with special interest in technology and the culinary arts. Cruz, his wife, Dr. Reihaneh Derafsh (Times, Sept. 26), and their daughter moved to Geneva this summer.