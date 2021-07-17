PENN YAN — The Davenport-Hatch Foundation Inc. awarded a $50,000 grant to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation in support of the purchase and installation of a new Philips Incisive 128-Slice CT scanner system at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Computed tomography, more widely known as a CT scan, ranks as one of the top five medical developments in the last 50 years. CT scans can help improve the accuracy and success of health care, reduce the need for exploratory surgeries, and reduce the risk of complications in surgery. The current system at Soldiers & Sailors — the only one in Yates County — is 16+ years old, making repairs a challenge since replacement parts are difficult to obtain.
CT scanners have a wide variety of clinical uses for examination, detection, diagnosis and treatment planning for trauma, spinal problems and injury, cancer, pneumonia, COPD, chest and abdominal pain, vascular and kidney diseases, organ transplants and gastric bypass.
“We are so grateful for this generous grant from the Davenport-Hatch Foundation to help us bring state-of-the-art CT equipment to Soldiers & Sailors,” said Helen Kelley, director of Development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation. “This new equipment will have an immediate impact on our ability to continually improve the quality of healthcare, reduce health costs and offer better patient outcomes for all we serve.”
The new CT scanner system will be installed by the end of this year in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department on the ground floor of Soldiers & Sailors, just off the main lobby.
To support the project, or to find out more, contact Kelley at (315) 787-4050 or helen.kelley@flhealth.org. Donate online at www.flhealth.org/make-a-donation/.