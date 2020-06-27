GENEVA — A local diabetes expert has joined Rochester Regional Health’s endocrinology and diabetes practice in the new multi-specialty Geneva Medical Campus at 875 Pre-Emption Road.
Rhonda Solomon, NP, has nearly 30 years of experience in health care and has been a leader in diabetes care for the Finger Lakes area since 2004.
Now, patients will have local access to care and services for the prevention, treatment, and management of diabetes and other conditions associated with the endocrine system.
“Everyone with diabetes deserves convenient access to expert care and a comprehensive support system,” remarked Solomon. “You can live well with diabetes, and we’re here to help that happen.”
In addition to endocrinology, diabetes & nutrition counseling, the following specialties are now available at the Geneva Medical Campus:
• Primary care – Geneva Family Medicine
• Allergy & rheumatology
• Ear, nose & throat
• General surgery – Rochester Regional Health General Surgery Finger Lakes
• Neurosurgery
• Open MRI
• Orthopaedics & orthopaedic urgent care – Finger Lakes Bone & Joint
• Vascular surgery
Later this year, the campus will add a gastroenterology practice.
Practices Geneva Medical Campus, including endocrinology, diabetes & nutrition, are taking appointments. Like all Rochester Regional Health facilities, patients can confidently visit, knowing the team has taken extra measures to maximize safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more about the new Rochester Regional Health Geneva Medical Campus, or make an appointment with any of its open practices, visit RochesterRegional.org/GenevaCampus.