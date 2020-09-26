GENEVA — Dr. Reihaneh Derafsh has joined the staff of FLH Medical, P.C., Geneva Primary Care and Clifton Springs Internal Medicine.
She will be seeing patients at 200 North St. (Suite 102) in Geneva and 410 Clifton Springs Professional Park.
Derafsh completed her residency in internal medicine at Universidad central Del Caribe-Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and earned her medical degree from Universidad Iberoamericana-Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where she graduated magna cum laude.
She belongs to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and the American College of Physicians.
Fluent in Spanish, English and Farsi, Derafsh enjoys spending her spare time with do-it-yourself projects, home décor and being a new mother. Drs. Derafsh and Wilfredo Cruz and their daughter moved to Geneva this summer.
To schedule an appointment with Derafsh at Geneva Primary Care, call (315) 787-5400. Call (315) 462-7001 for Clifton Springs Internal Medicine.