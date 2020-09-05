RUSHVILLE — Dr. Muhammad Hashmi has joined Mosaic Health and will be seeing patients at the organization’s health center in Rushville.
Hashmi recently completed his residency with Aultman Hospital Family Medicine in Canton, Ohio. He earned a bachelor’s degree in medical radiation science from McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, and his doctor of medicine degree from Saba University School of Medicine in Saba, Dutch Caribbean.
“We are excited to have Dr. Hashmi on board — this has been a long time coming,” said Denise Burgen, Mosaic Health’s chief operating officer. “He completes our medical team in Rushville and his passion for providing overall wellness and healthy lifestyle education will greatly benefit our patients.”
Hashmi joins family nurse practitioners Samantha Glarner, Amy Arp, and Mallory Eberly in welcoming new patients of all ages. Mosaic Health Rushville is at 2 Rubin Drive in the village, where primary care medical, dental, and behavioral health services are available.
Most commercial insurances are accepted as well as Medicaid, Medicaid Managed Care and Medicare. For people without insurance, a sliding fee schedule is available based on family size and income.
To make an appointment or see if you qualify for the sliding fee scale, call (585) 554-4400.
All Mosaic Health locations have shortened hours of operation during the COVID-19 pandemic. All sites will close from noon-1 p.m. and close for the day by 5 p.m. at the latest.