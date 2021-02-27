CANANDAIGUA — Dr. Adam Kelly will be the guest speaker during UR Medicine Thompson Health’s virtual Stroke Support Group meeting at 1 p.m. March 4.
Kelly is Thompson’s stroke medical director, as well as a stroke vascular neurologist for Strong Memorial Hospital’s stroke team. He will speak about navigating telemedicine visits, and how to get the most out of them.
The support group is open to individuals who have experienced a stroke, as well as their loved ones and caregivers. The group facilitator is stroke-certified registered nurse Sarah Gallagher, the stroke coordinator at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
To sign up for the meeting, email Sarah.Gallagher@ThompsonHealth.org. Call (585) 396-6965 for more information.