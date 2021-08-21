CANANDAIGUA — Dr. Heena Joshi has joined the Pediatrics Department at UR Medicine Thompson Hospital’s Canandaigua Medical Group.

Board-certified in general pediatrics and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Joshi completed residencies in pediatrics at New York University (Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in Brooklyn) and Maharashtra University of Health (B.J. Medical College in Pune, India).

Joshi’s previous experience includes work as a medical observer at Seattle Children’s Hospital and two practices in Bellevue, Wash., as well as work as a pediatrician at three hospitals in India.

She will see patients at the Canandaigua Medical Group’s main location at 335 Parrish St. in Canandaigua.

To learn more information or make an appointment, call (585) 393-2860 or visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Joshi.

Thompson Health, part of UR Medicine, is the parent corporation overseeing the operation of five affiliate healthcare organizations in Ontario, Livingston and Wayne counties. With a respected medical staff numbering more than 650, a community volunteer group with over 200 members and more than 1,800 associates, Thompson provides health care to approximately 215,000 residents of the greater Finger Lakes region. Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com for more information.

