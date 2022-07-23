Dr. Morgan Paul joins Farmington Family Medicine

FARMINGTON — Dr. Morgan Paul recently joined UR Medicine Thompson Health and is seeing patients of Farmington Family Medicine, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital located at 5505 Route 96 in Farmington.
Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Paul received his medical degree from the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences prior to completing his residency at the W.W. Knight Family Practice Center in Toledo, Ohio. He has worked as a family physician — as well as in advanced wound care — in Jackson, Ohio. Paul was also the medical site director for the Jackson service area for Holzer Health Systems and served as associate director of the Family Practice Residency Program for the Ohio University and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
To learn more about Paul or to become a patient, call (585) 289-3211 or visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Paul.