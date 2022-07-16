CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health recently welcomed Dr. Kate Skipton to Canandaigua Family Practice, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital.
A graduate of the University of Rochester, Skipton received her medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and did her residency in Williamsport, Pa. For the past six years, she has been an outpatient physician with the Samaritan Family Health Network in Watertown, N.Y., where she previously worked in both inpatient adult medicine and inpatient pediatric medicine as well as in the newborn nursery. She and her family recently moved to Farmington.
Skipton is board certified in family medicine and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the New York Academy of Family Physicians and the Medical Society of the State of New York. She is accepting new patients of all ages at Canandaigua Family Practice, which is across from the hospital in Suite 275 at 3170 West St.
For Skipton’s full bio, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Skipton. For more information about Canandaigua Family Practice or other primary care practices affiliated with Thompson in Ontario, Wayne and Livingston counties, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/PrimaryCare.