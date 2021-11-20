GARDEN CITY — A longtime resident of Seneca Falls, Dr. Stephen Virgilio has retired from Adelphi University, where he spent 31 as a professor, associate dean, department chair, and director of Graduate Physical Education.
Upon retirement, Virgilio was awarded the status of Professor Emeritus. He earned his PhD from Florida State University.
Virgilio is known internationally for his research on children’s health and physical activity behaviors. He is the author of four books, which have been translated to six different languages, as well as 75-plus published manuscripts in his area of expertise. He has presented his work throughout the world and has been quoted prolifically.
In retirement, Virgilio will spend more time studying world economics, as well as boating, fishing, and kayaking on Cayuga Lake.