AUBURN — East Hill Medical Center is observing National Health Center Week 2020 from Aug. 9-15. This national campaign aims to increase awareness of the positive impact community health centers have by providing affordable health care while meeting the highest care standards.
This year’s theme is Community Health Centers: Lighting the Way for Healthier Communities Today and in the Future.
East Hill Medical Center celebrates National Health Center Week each year to acknowledge its dedicated staff and to thank community partners for their support. This year especially emphasizes the positive impact EHMC employees have on the community as they serve on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic to keep our communities healthy and safe. EHMC remained open throughout the pandemic, continuing to welcome new patients to the medical offices.
EHMC has adjusted during this unprecedented time, expanding to offer video visits for telehealth and scheduled drive-up COVID-19 testing.
EHMC is welcoming messages of gratitude and encouragement for its staff. To add a note, visit easthillmedical.com and leave a message through the Contact Us page.
East Hill Medical Center serves nearly 8,000 patients annually. 90% of patients come from Cayuga County and the remaining from surrounding counties.