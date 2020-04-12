Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, LEWIS, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, CATTARAUGUS, AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&