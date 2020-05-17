ROCHESTER — Legal Assistance of Western New York was among 10 nonprofit Rochester area organizations receiving Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Community Health Awards to help provide people with better access to food, health care, and assistance.
Each of the organizations will receive up to $4,000 to help fund programs that include improved infant care, increased access to food pantries and health care services for low-income and uninsured people.
Excellus BCBS is donating almost $124,000 to 35 nonprofits across upstate New York with this round of its Community Health Award program.
Organizations are selected based on the proposed program’s scope of need, goals and the number of people expected to benefit from it.
Legal Assistance of Western New York Inc., will use its grant to fund a Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Help Specialist. The WIC Outreach program embeds a Help Specialist in Wayne and Seneca Counties to link pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, and infants and children, with vital nutrition and education support.
