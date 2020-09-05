CANANDAIGUA — For the third consecutive year, F.F. Thompson Hospital has received an “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
Every year, HRC recognizes participating healthcare facilities for their dedication and commitment to LGBTQ inclusion. The latest designations were awarded in the 13th edition of HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index that was released Aug. 31, and was based on four criteria: Non-Discrimination and Staff Training, Patient Services and Support, Employee Benefits and Policies, and Patient and Community Engagement.
See the entire list at hrc.org/hei.
Thompson and other facilities earning “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader” designation received the maximum score in each section and earned an overall score of 100. Facilities scoring from 80-95 points earned the “Top Performer” designation.
“Receiving this designation for the third year in a row — and being recognized by the HRC for the sixth time — is a tremendous honor for our hospital,” said Thompson Health President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton Jr. said. “In caring for our community, we welcome all patients, visitors and staff members, and we appreciate the HRC’s guidance in ensuring we are meeting everyone’s needs, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or any other reason.”
‘On My Way’
CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health has launched “On My Way,” a new feature allowing community members to check wait times at Thompson’s urgent care locations in Canandaigua, Farmington and Newark.
In addition to showing up-to-date wait times, the feature allows community members to let the staff know they are on their way and why, as well as their estimated time of arrival.
While patients at the walk-in urgent care sites are still prioritized based on the severity of their conditions, “On My Way” allows the staff to anticipate patients’ arrival, streamline the check-in experience and plan for more efficient patient care.
To use “On My Way” prior to visiting any of the three urgent care centers — all of which are affiliates of F.F. Thompson Hospital — visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/UrgentCare.