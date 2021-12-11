CANANDAIGUA — Shannon McCarthy-Leone is the new director of obstetrical nursing at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
McCarthy-Leone oversees the Birthing Center, where more than 700 babies were delivered in 2020.
A graduate of St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center College of Nursing in Syracuse who obtained her bachelor’s of nursing at Keuka College, McCarthy-Leone completed her master’s in nursing education at Keuka in 2013 and received her doctoral degree in education from St. John Fisher College in 2018.
The Fairport resident was on the nursing faculty at both Keuka College and Finger Lakes Community College. Prior to joining Thompson, she was a perinatal safety specialist with Rochester Regional Health. Her previous nursing experience included positions within Unity Health, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and the University of Rochester Medical Center.
McCarthy-Leone succeeds Deborah Jones, who retired after serving as director of obstetrical nursing for 18 years.
“Shannon possesses extensive experience in perinatal quality and safety, leadership, education, research and risk management,” UR Medicine Thompson Health Vice President of Patient Services/Chief Nursing Officer Hazel Robertshaw said. “We are thrilled to have her as part of our team.”
For more information about Thompson’s Birthing Center, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/BirthingCenter.