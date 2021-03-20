CANANDAIGUA — The Diagnostic Imaging Department at F.F. Thompson Hospital is giving free varicose vein consultations from 4-7 p.m. April 6.
These consultations, which will be conducted by a vein specialist, will be held by appointment only, with a limited number of slots available. To schedule a free screening, call the Diagnostic Imaging Department at (585) 396-6701.
All those with an appointment will get a temperature screening at the door and will be required to wear a face covering at all times.