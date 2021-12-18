CANANDAIGUA — Dr. Suzamie Jo Farnsworth joined the internal medicine practice at UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Canandaigua Medical Group recently.
Farnsworth, who is board-certified in internal medicine, has been with Thompson as a hospitalist in its Hospital Medicine program since August 2020.
The Penn Yan resident, who has a special interest in wound care, received her degree as a doctor of osteopathic medicine at the University of New England and completed her residency in internal medicine at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
At Canandaigua Medical Group Internal Medicine, Farnsworth is teaming up with Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner Mary Brown to care for patients previously seen by Dr. Kipling Goh, who retired at the end of 2020. The two are part of a nine-person provider team that cares for Thompson’s internal medicine patients.
