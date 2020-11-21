WATERLOO — The Taylor-Brown Auxiliary, which supports the Huntington Living Center, invites all in the community to participate in this year’s “Festival of Stars.”
For a donation of $5 or more, a light will be placed on the holiday tree in front of the living center in memory of or in honor of individuals or special events. In addition, a crystal star will be placed on a special holiday tree in the main lobby at Huntington.
If you would like to participate, send $5 per star to Taylor-Brown Auxiliary, Huntington Living Center, 369 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY 13165. All donations will be used to benefit residents of the Huntington Living Center. Donations will be accepted throughout the holiday season.
New Taylor-Brown Auxiliary members are always welcome. Membership dues of $5 help the auxiliary fund and its projects while supporting the residents of Huntington Living Center.
For more information about the Festival of Stars, or on how to become an auxiliary member, call Debbie Lockett at the Huntington Living Center at (315) 787-4949.