PENN YAN — Finger Lakes Health has appointed Carrieann Colf, BSN, RN, as director of nursing at The Homestead.
Colf has over 23 years of nursing experience at The Homestead. She started as an evening supervisor in 1998 and was promoted to nurse manager on Unit 3 in 2005. In June 2020, she was appointed interim director of nursing.
She was named Employee of the Quarter in 2004 and has participated on the Values Reinforcement Team at Finger Lakes Health for many years.
Colf earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Keuka College, where she was named to the Dean’s List. She lives in Penn Yan with her life partner, Kevin, son Hunter, and daughter Emma.