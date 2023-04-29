GENEVA — Three Finger Lakes Health employees have been recognized with the Distinguished Values Award for the first quarter of 2023.
Joy Gladis, a medical secretary at Lifecare Medical Associates, is the Physician Network honoree.
Dena Prete, unit clerk at Living Center South, was chosen as the Long Term Care recipient.
Candace Naprava, RN and clinical coordinator at Finger Lakes Surgery Center, was selected as the Hospital honoree.
The Distinguished Values Award program selects employees from the aforementioned three categories. Staff members are selected for consistently demonstrating organizational values and exceeding their job requirements.
The awards are granted in recognition of those employees who demonstrate professionalism and who serve as role models within Finger Lakes Health.
All Finger Lakes Health Employees of the Quarter are eligible for the Employee of the Year honor. That award is announced in May each year at Finger Lakes Health’s annual Employee Recognition event, which is held in conjunction with National Hospital and Nursing Home Weeks.