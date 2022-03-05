GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health will be offering its monthly walk-in screening mammograms March 14 in Geneva and March 16 in Penn Yan.
In Geneva, the times will be 7:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:45-4:30 p.m. in Suite 303 of the Medical Office Building, adjacent to Geneva General Hospital.
In Penn Yan, screenings are set for 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Digital breast tomosynthesis (tomo), also known as 3D mammography, is provided at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors. It’s a revolutionary new screening and diagnostic breast-imaging tool to improve the early detection of breast cancer.
Patients do not need a referral, nor will they incur a copay for a screening mammogram. For uninsured patients, the CSP of the Finger Lakes Region provides free screenings for colorectal, cervical and breast cancers for uninsured men and women. Call (877) 803-8070 to see if you are eligible for a free screening.
For more information, call (315) 787-4400 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2544 (Penn Yan). To view the full schedule of walk in screening mammograms, visit flhealth.org/events.