GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has received a Workplace Partnership for Life Platinum Award for 2019-2020.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recognizes organizations for their efforts to increase organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration, and the organ donation community with workplaces nationwide. The goal is to spread the word about the importance of donation.
The WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating staff, patients, visitors, and communities about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation, including offering opportunities to register as organ donors.
The Workplace Partnership for Life campaign runs from Oct. 1 through the end of April annually; April is National Donate Life Month.
Although the pandemic impacted healthcare detrimentally from mid-March through the end of April, Finger Lakes Health was cited for providing education and registration opportunities for hospital staff, as well as for the public.
Finger Lakes Health was one of 1,700 organizations to participate in the 2020 campaign.
The 2020 Hospital Campaign efforts added 59,662 registrations to state registries, including registrations from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Since its inception in 2011, the campaign has generated 552,026 registrations, as well as united donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations, Donate Life America affiliates, and state and regional hospital associations.
It’s estimated that another person is added to the organ transplant waiting list every 10 minutes, reaffirming the critical and growing need for registered organ, eye, and tissue donors.
For more information about the WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign, visit www.organdonorgov/hospitals.