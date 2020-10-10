Patricia Knapp (Left), hospital development liaison from Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, presents the Workplace Partnership for Life Platinum Award for 2019-2020 to Finger Lakes Health employees Rebecca Mack, Administrative Director of Nursing, Acute; Sarah Clayson, Education Coordinator and Stroke Coordinator; Kathleen Reilly, Director of Quality and Performance Improvement; Cindy Belling, Director of Emergency Services; and Jill McCulloch, Coordinator of Event Reporting and Nursing Quality.