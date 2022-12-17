Finger Lakes Health recognizes eight nurses

GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health is recognizing eight nurses who have exceeded expectations in achieving recognition for their professional development through the Clinical Ladder HEART program.
The Clinical Ladder Program recognizes professional development and differentiates levels of nursing expertise and contribution.
Candidates earned points in each category while serving our patients and community.
H — “Health.” Recommending cost containment projects, revise nursing policies, developing patient teaching tools, and serving on various committees.
E — “Exceptional care and service.” Achieving continuing education credits, obtaining or enrolling in a BSN/ MSN program, being an employee at FLH for various numbers of years.
A — “Act of kindness.” Nominated for or receiving a Daisy Award, participating in community service, fixing a department issue and improving customer satisfaction.
R — “Responsibility and Respect.” Being a preceptor on their unit, becoming a super user, presenting a professional organization article to coworkers.
T — “Teamwork.” Boosting morale on their units, becoming a charge nurse, actively participating in a professional nursing chapter.
Eight nurses were recognized:
Jamie Farrell, RN, a level 3 recipient has been working for Finger Lakes Health for 11 years. She worked on 2 West and 3 North from 2011 to 2016; and since 2016 has been working as a Clinical Leader at Geneva General Hospital. She is a chair of quality council, a co- chair of communications sub-committee and a co-chair of the falls committee. Jamie completed 50 hours of continuing education credits. Jamie was very involved in the modification of white boards that overall improved patient satisfaction and care. She was actively involved in organizing and setting up the monthly free blood pressure clinics. She precepts new clinical leaders, is a super user for IV pumps, glucometers and Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI). She is a member of the American Nurses Association. Jamie mentored staff through the clinical ladder HEART program, and has recruited many other staff members in joining the ladder program.
Bianca Quartaro, RN, a level 3 recipient has been with Finger Lakes Health since 1993, 39 years! She is a co-chair for both the reward and recognition committee and the orthopedic steering committee. She created an ambulation point person for nursing assistants. This has helped with getting patients up and moving and discharged more quickly. She was the first nurse to receive the Daisy Award at Finger Lakes Health and has since been nominated additional times. She participated in 30 hours of community service.
Christina Pierce, RN, a level 2 recipient works in Surgical Services. She is the chairperson of the reward and recognition committee and the ORIS committee on her unit. She is a change agent, always identifying opportunity for better care. She edited and revised discharge instructions for ENT and Ortho procedures. She worked with the pharmacist in lowering narcotic waste to be more cost efficient by obtaining prefilled medication syringes. She provides unit in-services. Christina plays a major role in the presentation of the Daisy award throughout the Finger Lakes system. She has worked for Finger Lakes Health for 12 years.
Theresa Fletcher, RN, is a level 2 recipient in our Dialysis department. Her cost containment project was bringing back the primapose dressings back, for catheter dressings. Her study proved the cheaper dressings were costing the organization more because they were changed more frequently. She is a member of the reward and recognition committee. She is also co-chair of the outpatient dialysis committee. Theresa has been a Finger Lakes employee for eight years. She has delivered many in-services for her staff to keep up-to date on new standards of care. Theresa is a charge nurse and a preceptor on her unit.
Lyndsy Brown, RN, is a level 2 recipient who works in our Dialysis Unit. As a cost containment project on her unit, Lyndsy was instrumental in switching from providine-iodine prep pads to 70% alcohol pads, which saving $522.08 per year on her unit. She has revised two policies; one on Covid-19 treatment, and the other on initiating dialysis vascular access. She is a member of the professional development committee, Lyndsy has been an employee of Finger Lakes Health for 10 years. She also created a patient teaching tool on what shortening dialysis does to your body.
Rebecca Ossont, RN, is a level 2 Emergency Department recipient who works in the Geneva General Hospital Emergency Department, Rebecca was involved in many projects on her unit. She created a flyer for a cost containment project in recycling used oxygen sensors. She has served on the shared governance education committee since July 2022. Rebecca serves her community, even helping with bee removal. Rebecca is a charge nurse and a preceptor on her unit.
Candace Naprava, RN, is a level 2 recipient who works in the endoscopy department of surgical services. Candy is a lead in moderate sedation. She is also working with Director Heather Bartlett in tracking data on cases, to be more time and cost efficient. Candance received her BSN in October of this year. She has been an employee of Finger Lakes Health for 12 years. Candy spent her volunteer hours at Three Rivers skilled nursing home.
Katherine Licak, RN, achieved level 1 recognition and works in our Surgical Services Department. Katie is active in participating in the operating room vent checks and preoperative safety checks. Katie has been employed at Finger Lakes Health for eight years. Katie volunteered at the blood pressure clinic and the tissue donation campaign. She is a super user in Provation. She is also the point person for all cataract procedures.