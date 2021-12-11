GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health will offer walk-in screening mammograms in Geneva and Penn Yan.
In Geneva, they are scheduled for 7:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:45-4:30 p.m. Monday in Women’s Health Services, Suite 303, of the medical office building adjacent to Geneva General Hospital.
In Penn Yan, mammograms are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
GGH and Soldiers & Sailors provide digital breast tomosynthesis (tomo), also known as 3D mammography. It’s a revolutionary new screening and diagnostic breast-imaging tool designed to improve the early detection of breast cancer.
Patients do not need a referral, nor will they incur a copay for a screening mammogram. For uninsured patients, the CSP of the Finger Lakes Region provides free screenings for colorectal, cervical and breast cancers for uninsured men and women. To see if you are eligible for a free screening, call (877) 803-8070.
For more information, call (315) 787-4400 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2544 (Penn Yan).
To view the full schedule of walk in screening mammograms, visit flhealth.org/events.