GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has welcomed Sixto R. Medina M.D. to its roster of dedicated and talented providers.
Medina will be joining the team of Eric Shives, M.D., Christina Gray, MSN, ANP, CNS, Roberta Korich, FNP-C, RNFA, and Elizabeth Smith, MSN, FNP caring for patients at Clyde Family Health Center, 4 West Genesee St., Clyde and Seneca Family Health Center, 367A East Main St., Waterloo.
Dr. Medina is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Hospital Universitario Ramon Ruiz Arnau Bayamon, Puerto Rico and earned his medical degree from Xavier University School of Medicine, Aruba where he received honors denomination on graduation and in all clinical evaluations.
Medina lives in Geneva with his wife and three children. He enjoys being a parent, cooking, fine dining, live music, home brewing, traveling, meeting new people and hosting home gatherings.
To schedule an appointment with Sixto R. Medina M.D. please call (315) 923-3640 for the Clyde office and (315) 787-4977 for the Seneca Falls office.