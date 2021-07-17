GENEVA — Emergency Medicine physician Dr. Matthew Firman has joined the medical staffs of Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
He attended medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa., and completed his Emergency Medicine residency at the University at Buffalo.
Firman belongs to the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association. He lives in Canandaigua with his wife and 2-year-old daughter.
Emergency Medicine physician Dr. Albert Shih also has joined both medical staffs.
He attended medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and completed his Emergency Medicine residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center.
Shih belongs to the New York American College of Emergency Physicians, the American College of Emergency Physicians, and the Emergency Medical Resident’s Association. He lives in Rochester with his wife and daughter.