SENECA FALLS — The Taylor-Brown Auxiliary is sponsoring a Doug's Fish Fry sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Five Star Bank on Routes 5&20.
Fish sandwiches, fish dinners, shrimp and scallops will be available for prices ranging from $8 to $18.75. Pre-orders are welcome by calling (607) 423-5996 until 4 p.m. the day of the event.
Pre-orders should be picked up by 4 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in place.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Taylor-Brown Auxiliary, which in turn supports the residents of Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.
For more information on the sale, call Debbie Lockett at Huntington Living Center at (315) 787-4949.