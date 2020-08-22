GENEVA — Eric Gregor has been appointed director of diagnostics for Finger Lakes Health.
Gregor is responsible for the day-to-day oversite of all diagnostic imaging services, including CT scanning, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, interventional radiology, X-ray, cardiopulmonary imaging, and women’s health diagnostics.
Most recently, Gregor was chief operating officer for the Western New York Imaging Group in Buffalo. He was an executive team member and oversaw the operational, financial, and clinical performance of five large outpatient imaging centers and 10 satellite offices.
Gregor has master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration from Medaille College in Buffalo. He received his certificate and licensure to practice diagnostic radiologic technology from Millard Fillmore School of Radiologic Technology in Buffalo.
Gregor resides in Buffalo, with plans to relocate to the Finger Lakes with his fiancé Bridget and their black lab, Jackson. He has two sons — Jake, 23, and Ben, 16.
His hobbies include golfing, hiking, tennis, baseball, and cooking.