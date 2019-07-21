Finger Lakes Health primary care practices offering back-to-school and sports physicals
Finger Lakes Health’s primary care practices in Seneca and Yates counties are scheduling back-to-school and sports physicals for the 2019-20 school year.
Practices include:
• Lifecare Medical Associates, 1991 Balsley Road, Seneca Falls; (315) 539-9229 — Dr. Sarah Chang, Dr. Grace Freier (pediatrics), Dr. Elizabeth Osborn, Dr. Andrew Reese and Dr. Eric Shives
• Seneca Family Health Center, 367A E. Main St., Waterloo; (315) 787-4977 — Dr. Agata Olszowska and Dr. Edward Zgleszewski
• Dundee Family Health Center, 50 Millard St., Dundee; (607) 243-7881 — Dr. Joseph Hinterberger
• FLH Medical, P.C. Pre-Emption Family Medicine, 1930 Pre-Emption Road, Penn Yan; (315) 536-0086 — Dr. Robert Anderson and Dr. Vy Le.
All practices are accepting new patients.
