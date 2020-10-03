GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health will be offering additional walk-in screening mammograms in recognition of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Women’s Health Services at 200 North St. (Suite 303) has added Oct. 6, 8, 13, 15, 27 and 29 to its schedule for walk-in screening mammograms. They will be conducted from 7:30-11 a.m. each of those days.
In Geneva, walk-in screening mammograms also are being offered from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:45-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 9, Dec. 14, and Jan. 11 in Suite 303.
In Penn Yan, walk-in screening mammograms are being offered from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 16, and Jan. 20 in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St.
Patients do not need a referral, nor will they incur a copay for a screening mammogram. For uninsured patients, the CSP of the Finger Lakes Region provides free screenings for colorectal, cervical and breast cancers for uninsured men and women. Please call (877) 803-8070 to see if you are eligible for a free screening.
For more information, please call (315) 787-4400 (Geneva) or (315) 531-2544 (Penn Yan).
To view the full schedule of walk in screening mammograms please visit flhealth.org/events.