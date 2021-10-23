The Parkinson Support Group of the Finger Lakes will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Tobi Keefe, who is a licensed clinical social worker, will present a program entitled “Sleep Issues and Parkinson Disease.”

For some Parkinson patients, sleep can be elusive, thus, depriving a person from much needed healthy sleep. For others, even after a good night’s sleep, continued naps during the day rob a person from enjoying activities and time with others.

Current PSGFL members will receive an email regarding Zoom information, but non-members are welcome to join by calling Stu for the Zoom details at (585) 396-9245 or emailing swgillin@yahoo.com. Meeting information, tips for both the Parkinson patient and caregiver, as well as further resources and contacts can be found on their website, www.parkinsonsupportgroupofthefingerlakes.com.

