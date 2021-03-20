GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences will be offering basic life support skills sessions soon.
The classes train participants to recognize several life-threatening emergencies promptly, give high-quality CPR, deliver appropriate ventilations, and provide early use of an AED.
These sessions are open to the public.
There are two sessions that participants must attend. The first is an online course, followed by a hands-on session slated for 2-4 p.m. March 29 in Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences’ Classroom No. 2 at 196 North St.
Participants must complete online coursework prior to the hands-on session. Register for the online portion at www.onlineaha.org. Select BLS under “Find a Course,” then choose HeartCode BLS to add to cart to purchase. The cost of $31 is payable to the American Heart Association online.
Participants should bring their completed online certificate to the hands-on session, along with $25 for the registration fee.
Call Lisa Eldridge at (315) 787-4622 with questions.