GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health held its annual Employee Recognition celebration June 17-21 at its Geneva, Penn Yan and Waterloo campuses. It honored employees for years of service to the community and thanked them for their contributions and dedication to the ongoing success of the health system.
The program honored 36 employees with more than 752 years of service who retired in the last year. Ten employees received the Morton Orlov M.D. Education Award for completing a degree program within the past 12 months. The award is in recognition of personal commitment to education through use of the health system’s Education Assistance Programs.
Members of the administrative team presented service awards to employees celebrating milestone years of service.
Photos from the three events can be viewed on Flickr and accessed from Finger Lakes Health’s website at www.flhealth.org.