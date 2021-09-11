GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has added Dr. Anjanet Perez-Colon to its team of providers.
Perez-Colon will be practicing at Finger Lakes Gastroenterology, joining the team of Dr. Angel Diaz, Dr. Henry LeGuyader, nurse practitioner Staci Hooker, and physician’s assistants Brandee Burley and Kristin Verrette. She is an active medical staff member at Geneva General and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial hospitals.
Perez-Colon is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She completed her fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Rochester Medical Center and her residency in Internal Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in New York City. Perez-Colon also attended medical school at Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.
She is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and American Gastroenterological Association and fluent in Spanish and English.
To schedule an appointment with Perez-Colon at Finger Lakes Gastroenterology, 821 Pre-Emption Rd., Suite 300, Geneva, call (315) 787-5310. For more information visit www.flhealth.org.