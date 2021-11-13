GENEVA — Tasha Coccia has been named the new physician and advance practice clinician recruiter for Finger Lakes Health.
In this position, Coccia leads the health system’s efforts in the recruitment of physicians and advance practice clinicians including nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified registered nurse anesthetists. She will also assist with the credentialing and enrollment of providers with third-party payers.
Coccia has been with Finger Lakes Health since 2019, first serving as a human resources generalist. She holds a degree in business administration and marketing from St. Bonaventure University.
Coccia lives in Canandaigua with her husband and daughter, and loves to travel, hike, paddleboard, and cook.