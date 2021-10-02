GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has named Obinna (“Obi”) Eboh as their new Supply Chain Manager.
Eboh is responsible for a variety of duties, including managing direct reports in purchasing, order entry, inventory control, logistics & courier operations, and customer service; reviewing purchase requisitions and orders to ensure adherence to contractual obligations while meeting customer standards, securing low cost suppliers, maintaining vendor relations, and more.
He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the State University of New York Oswego, Oswego, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering degree from Villanova University, Villanova, PA.
Prior to joining Finger Lakes Health, Eboh served as Dean of the College, Remnant Bible College in Horseheads. He brings background knowledge from his previous commercial operations, forecasting and engineering roles at Corning Incorporated and Kennedy Valve.
He enjoys working out, cooking, and spending time with his family. He lives in Millport with his wife and two boys.